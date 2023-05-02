READING, Pa. - Hundreds of students took part in a walkout at Reading High School Tuesday.

"I [we] decided to organize the whole walkout because I know that there's a lot of students who feel like they aren't heard in this school," said Reading High sophomore Bennyli Suero. "They really want to express how they feel."

Students took it upon themselves to organize the grassroots rally for safety at Reading High after Berks County District Attorney John Adams says a loaded gun was discovered on a student in school last week. Authorities say another student let the student with the gun in through a side door.

"I think I was more angry than anything, because when I was younger, I used to come to school as a way to be safe," said Suero.

"That should be a more major deal to students all throughout, but it isn't because it's something that they're used to," said Eric Acosta, a senior at Reading High.

Hundreds of students gathered in front of the Castle on the Hill and some shared stories about their experiences with gun violence.

"We just hope that there's a better change within the school, within the community, within everyone's mentality that you shouldn't feel safe with having a weapon on you," said sophomore Cristina Aguilera.

"We all want a change. We want gun violence to stop. We want everybody to be together as one, all peaceful," said freshman Zhiear Williams.

"We all think similar things, no matter how much we refuse to allow ourselves to seem that way," said Acosta. "We are all the same and we all want to feel safe whether we're allowed to say that out loud or not."

The superintendent and school administrators attended the rally.

Students say they are hoping for more action by the district in terms of safety and security.

They are also hoping to get more after school programs going for kids.