DERRY TWP., Pa. — As we inch closer to a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11, it's been hard for parents and pediatricians treating kids with the coronavirus.
"I've seen a lot of children with COVID over the last several months, and it's sometimes difficult to predict for parents what looks like just early cold or upper respiratory symptoms might progress to something more severe," said Dr. Steven Hicks, a Penn State Health pediatrician who is co-authoring an ongoing study.
That study is examining saliva to determine how bad a COVID case can get for a kid.
"We measured six cytokines, and we found three that had higher levels in the saliva of children who went on to the emergency room to require intensive care," Hicks said.
The study also involves a test that doesn't involve an invasive nose swab but rather one that is gentler for kids.
"We use a saliva swab that goes in the mouth, under the tongue, does not gag the child," Hicks explained. "It's in there for 10 seconds or less."
The saliva then goes into a machine, and a positive or negative result is returned in less than an hour. It's all part of an effort to improve how COVID cases in kids are treated right now.
"The most simple intervention we can possibly do is admit a child into the hospital and observe them," Hicks said, "so if their respiratory status, their breathing started to trend downhill, there would be a professional on hand to help intervene."
Healthcare professionals involved said they're looking to get 400 kids included in the study before submitting results to the FDA, and they hope to do that by the end of next year.
Penn State Health includes St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township, Berks County, and a children's hospital in Derry Township, Dauphin County.