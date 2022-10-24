EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night heard about deficiencies in the township's internal controls.
Jim Kimmel, a principal at Hamilton & Musser PC, Mechanicsburg, gave a highlights report of the firm's study of the township's internal controls and their recommendations for improvements.
The overriding negative, Kimmel stated, was the fact that the township used five different software systems when one of the systems, MUNIS, had the ability to perform the functions of the other software systems. This overlap leads to the need to reconcile and reenter much data, and is likely more costly than using MUNIS for everything, Kimmel said.
Another major flaw in the internal controls, according to the Hamilton & Musser study, was lack of controls over computer access. They found several cases where former employees still had access to the software systems.
Kimmel recommended that complete access be limited to the township manager and one or two key employees. Others, including the supervisors, would be given read-only access so they could review information but not change it.
The firm also recommended that the township hire an outside accounting firm to assist the understaffed two-person finance office. Later in the meeting, supervisors unanimously approved engaging Fanelli & Co. LLC Accountants, St. Lawrence, for ongoing accounting efforts due to the decreased staff. The proposal is $125 per hour plus expenses.
Board of auditors
After a sometimes heated discussion among Supervisors Ted Gardella, David Hughes, and David Vollmer, the board approved to reduce the duties for the township board of auditors and return to the status written in the second-class township code definition of that board.
The motion, made by Supervisor Michelle Kircher, was passed by a 4-1 vote, with Hughes opposed.
The matter concerned an Oct. 4 meeting of the board of auditors and whether or not it, in fact, was a meeting and violated the state Sunshine Act.
Fire, library budget proposals
Fire Chief Chris Bickings presented the 2023 budget proposal for the Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department. The proposed budget estimates $1,028,000.00 revenue and $1,746,659.07 in expenses, for a shortfall of $718,659.07.
Bickings stated that his biggest problem is finding personnel, especially volunteers. He pointed out that across the country volunteer firefighters have declined by 54% since 2013, and his department is understaffed 64% of the time during the week. Bickings also would like to hire six full-time firefighters in 2023.
The supervisors also heard a 2023 budget presentation for the Exeter Township Community Library from library Director Mallory Hoffman. She presented a balanced budget of $538,725.56 in income and the same in expenses, assuming the township resumes its contribution of $250,000. This amount would trigger a contribution of $180,000 from Berks County and state sources.
Supervisor Ted Gardella voiced his approval and asked his fellow commissioners to "think bold about the support we offer to this resource."
Reading Country Club ADA compliance
Township Solicitor Tucker Hull reported that the Reading Country Club facility assessment for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and universal accessibility was recently completed.
Approximately $1.9 million will be required to make the building ADA compliant. No action was taken by the supervisors.
Pension plans
Also, supervisors adopted a resolution authorizing payment to three pension plans: $208,046.90 for the police pension plan; $145,013.54 for the employee (non-union) pension plan; and $108,000.00 for the employee (union) plan. Funds for the payments have been provided by the state.
Interim township manager
The supervisors also approved an addendum that clarifies the power of the interim manager, Betsy McBride, with respect to personnel matters, and authorizes additional hours for interim manager services until the 2023 budget is adopted by the board.
Adult day care facility
By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a waiver request for submission as preliminary/final plan for APIS Services, 3929 Perkiomen Ave.
Its business entity, Supportive Concepts for Families, is requesting the waiver for a land development submission to be reviewed as a preliminary/final submission to streamline the renovation process. The organization is proposing an adult day care facility.
Will Brugger, township zoning officer, reported that three company proposals have been received for outsourcing residential and commercial building inspections. This is a position currently held by a consultant, Brugger said. A previous staff member was being trained to take over the position. Proposals were pursued to determine rates and services of other firms.
The supervisors directed Brugger to get more detailed information.
Equipment purchases
Authorization was granted to purchasing a new woodchipper for $105,000. Part of the cost will come from 902 grant funds which were approved in 2020. The cost has increased by $20,000 from 2020. Another part of the cost will come from 904 grant funds which were approved in 2021. The estimated cost from township funds is 10%, or $10,500.
In addition, supervisors approved the purchase 2022 Chevrolet Silverado K3500 at purchase price of $46,456 through COSTARS.