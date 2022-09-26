READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions.

A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Those who attend the event are asked to fill a BARTA bus by donating a non-perishable food item or personal hygiene product to the Helping Harvest food bank. Bags of dry dog and cat food will also be accepted for Humane Pennsylvania.

"This event will provide much-needed assistance to the community in many different ways," said Anthony Pignetti, the R-Phils' executive director of business development. "We are thrilled to partner with these influential local businesses to help the surrounding area. This is a great opportunity to come together and provide aid, while also enjoying a day at America's Classic Ballpark!"

The Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 5. More than 75 vendors are expected to be in attendance.