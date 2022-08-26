WEST READING, Pa. — The new school year in Reading will begin Monday, and some of the district's students are already off to a good start.

Students in 120 classrooms at Glenside, Millmont and Tyson-Schoener elementary schools will benefit from Reading Hospital's annual "Stuff the Bus - Adopt a Classroom" campaign.

The hospital's Magnet Champions partnered with the United Way to coordinate the effort, which culminated on Friday with the loading of donated school supplies onto a BCIU bus and a few RSD trucks.

The initiative involved employees in more than 100 hospital departments adopting the classrooms along with all 27 of the district's nurses. The employees assembled for each classroom a "dream box" that contained supplies teachers and school nurses frequently buy on their own to support their students' learning and health.

"This event is a favorite of our employees and the Magnet Champion team," Barbara Romig, the hospital's chief nursing officer, said in a news release. "We are proud to support the students and teachers at Reading School District as they prepare for a new school year."

Classes in Reading will begin Monday. The district posted the back-to-school schedule on its website.