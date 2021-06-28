EARL TWP., Pa. - With plenty of heat and humidity expected in our region this week, summer camps are taking precautions.
Camp Manatawny in Earl Township is in full swing, with many safety measures in place.
"When it gets over 100, we definitely take extra precautions," said camp director Brent Gold. "There's water fountains scattered throughout the camp, and we always stress the importance of hydration."
Over on the basketball and volleyball courts, five-gallon water jugs take the seating away from any spectators.
Campers are taking breaks after every 10-15 minutes on the courts.
"There's definitely been days where it's hotter, but this isn't usual for this time of the year," said Gold.
Head counselor Dave Smith said more activities will be headed indoors.
"We have a lot of worship activities, we have talent shows that will be done indoors," said Smith.
And for those hitting the pool, there is going to be more areas with shade, but Smith said all has been well so far.
"So far they're really active in participating in everything," said Smith.
There are about 50 campers currently at the camp. The staff tell us they also have a couple nurses on hand here as well, should they encounter any emergencies.