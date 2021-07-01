WOMELSDORF, Pa. | Bethany Children’s Home has announced on Thursday the return of the Summer Concert Series, presented by M&T Bank.
This year, officials report that the series has expanded to four concerts. All concerts will be held at the local stage, on 200 Bethany Road, rain or shine.
There is a $5 per car suggested donation, and food will be available for purchase, officials said.
The Uptown Band kicks the concert off on Friday, August 6 at 7 p.m. The Uptown Band plays the hits from today and yesterday, and is a band from the Northeast who event planners say is growing in popularity.
For over 15 years, The Uptown Band has earned a solid reputation as one of the country's most versatile and respected live bands, they say.
Stephanie Grace returns to Bethany for the second concert on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. She is a country-pop singer-songwriter from Douglassville with a goal to share her positive empowerment message with as many people as she can, the press release noted.
Get a taste of nostalgia with the Jeff Krick Jr: Elvis Tribute, Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. In his career, Krick's managers say he has headlined cruise ships, numerous Elvis and music festivals, and has performed as far west as Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Rounding out the series is a special Saturday afternoon concert, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m., with the Ringgold Band. The historic Ringgold Band, located in Reading, Pa., is one of America's first community bands.
Their diverse concert programs include familiar classics, challenging new works, symphonic overtures, show tunes, marches, and more, the press release stated.
All seating is lawn seating, so organizers ask others to bring a chair or blanket. They also remind anyone going there is no pets, tobacco or alcohol allowed on campus.
For more information, visit the website.