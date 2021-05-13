MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, the Muhlenberg School District School Board voted 6-2 to approve an increase in the summer school teacher pay rate to $70 an hour from $30 an hour.
Board members Thomas W. Gross and S. Wayne Hardy voted no.
At last week's Committee of the Whole meeting, Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola asked for an increase in the pay so that the district remains competitive with neighboring school districts to secure the teachers needed this summer.
The summer school learning model is part of a three-phase approach the district is taking to address learning loss that occurred in the past year due to COVID-19. Its focus will be on remediation and literacy-based instruction.
Last week, Macharola originally asked for an increase to $50 an hour but after some board members said the amount should be higher, Macharola amended his recommendation.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the school board voted 7-1 to adopt a proposed final budget for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $65.5 million. In order to balance the proposed spending plan, the administration has recommended a 1-mill increase, which is a 3.25% hike in taxes.