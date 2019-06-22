Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding

Flooded, closed off walking trails served as the backdrop for preparations for a summer solstice celebration at the Berks County Heritage Center in Bern Township.
"Our Union Canal Trail is closed due to some of the rain over the past couple of days, we're high and dry here at the Heritage Center and the summer solstice even is going on as planned," said Daniel Roe, with Berks County Parks & Recreation.
A variety of activities are planned, including a new addition in the form of a farmers market.
"We'll have some campfires, some backyard games, some old-fashioned games, we'll have a flute circle, a drum circle," said Roe.
Organizers expected hundreds to attend the event. They say they plan to teach visitors about the official changing of the seasons.
"So we are gonna celebrate it because it is the longest day of the year and we are we celebrating the sun," said Becky Hughes, with the Berks County Heritage Center.