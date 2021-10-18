Cresco Labs Inc. will open a cannabis dispensary Friday in Wyomissing, its fifth in Pennsylvania.
The medical-marijuana outlet at 208 N. Park Rd., operating under the name Sunnyside, will sell Cresco labels including Cresco, Supply and Remedi, along with other brands. Marijuana will be sold in several formats, including flower, vape products, concentrates, and capsules. Cresco's website says it sells edible cannabis created by a James Beard Award-winning chef.
Cresco is focused on creating a normal cannabis-buying experience, making the process of buying marijuana as simple as shopping for food or working out.
"Our goal is for patients who prioritize their health and wellness to feel as comfortable buying cannabis products as they do visiting a supermarket or fitness center," said William Butler, senior vice president of retail for Cresco, in a statement from the company.
Patients must have a medical card issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to buy cannabis products. Regular store hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Cresco Labs is based in Chicago and traded over the counter under the ticker symbol CRLBF.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
