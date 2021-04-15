HAMBURG, Pa. — Traffic in downtown Hamburg came to a halt Wednesday afternoon so that a "super load" could move through the borough.

1:16 WATCH: Oversized load hauls tank through Hamburg Hamburg Mayor George Holmes shared this drone video of an oversized load passing through his borough on Wednesday.

The truck's crew was transporting a large tank to Clover Farms Dairy on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township. The load measured 110 feet long, 15 feet high, and 14 feet wide, officials said.

Hamburg Mayor George Holmes shared video from a drone that captured the view from above as the oversized truck carefully made its way down South Fourth Street.

Fire police assisted the borough police by stopping traffic at intersections, and the police encouraged people who were parked along the street to move their cars so that the truck would have enough room to pass through.