Aerial video of oversized load passing through Hamburg
Mayor George Holmes

HAMBURG, Pa. — Traffic in downtown Hamburg came to a halt Wednesday afternoon so that a "super load" could move through the borough.

The truck's crew was transporting a large tank to Clover Farms Dairy on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township. The load measured 110 feet long, 15 feet high, and 14 feet wide, officials said.

Hamburg Mayor George Holmes shared video from a drone that captured the view from above as the oversized truck carefully made its way down South Fourth Street.

Fire police assisted the borough police by stopping traffic at intersections, and the police encouraged people who were parked along the street to move their cars so that the truck would have enough room to pass through.

