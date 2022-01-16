After missing the playoffs last year, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the postseason.
That had one superfan in Berks County especially fired up heading into the Birds' wild-card game Sunday against the defending champion Buccaneers. Barry Vagnoni continued his game-day tradition of inviting fellow fans over to his house.
"No one expected us to get this far, no one. And here we are in the wild-card playoffs," Vagnoni said.
Despite Sunday's outcome, he says he's proud of how the Eagles bounced back from last year's losing season.