After missing the playoffs last year, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the postseason.

That had one superfan in Berks County especially fired up heading into the Birds' wild-card game Sunday against the defending champion Buccaneers. Barry Vagnoni continued his game-day tradition of inviting fellow fans over to his house.

"No one expected us to get this far, no one. And here we are in the wild-card playoffs," Vagnoni said.

Despite Sunday's outcome, he says he's proud of how the Eagles bounced back from last year's losing season. 

