READING, Pa. -The temperature was a crisp 45 degrees and it was pouring when the call came to assemble all heroes for the Be A Hero event at the Miller Center Saturday.
More than 100 guests arrived in costumes and masks to answer the call from Captain America - aka Reading mayor Eddie Moran - when it rang out in the Miller Center lobby. Kids and families marched down the aisles to join the Philadelphia Avengers, members of the Reading police and K-9 unit, Muhlenberg Green Architects, and commissioners Barnhardt and Rivera in standing united in support of Foster Care and Mental Health Month.
Mayor Moran proclaimed the month May as National Foster Care and Mental Health Month for Children to spotlight the need for families and more mental health services for those children and families who are affected each year.
While the events was moved indoors and scaled down due to the weather, the message remained the same. “We want to rewrite the stigma associated with foster care and with mental health issues,” said Jill Troutman VP of advancement, marketing and communications for The Children’s Home of Reading. “Children across Berks county and the world are still reacting to the upheaval that COVID 19 brought to families, whether that be grief, frustration, loss or the inability to go to school," she said, “it has been hard on youth especially teens, and we don’t see that pressure being lifted any time soon. This event was designed for fun, family ad spotlighting the work we do through our over 20 programs.”
The outdoor "Heroes Parade" originally planned for the event was replaced by an indoors dance party for superheroes big and small, and even Ghost, the K-9 Officer.
“We just want people to stop the stigma that supports mental health in children and have everyone, our whole community lead the discussion about the tremendous need for foster care families,” said Troutman, “especially teens and ones with some special needs."
She said that during COVID the Children’s Home had to turn away 95% of its referrals from Children and Youth Services because it didn't have placements for them. "That made our team extremely upset," she said, "we still served over 1,800 children through our programs but as you can imagine, the need is greater.”
“We need families, big and small, short and tall, no matter if you are old or young," said Marissa Leader, foster care recruiter, "if you are interested, just call me.”
For more about The Children’s Home of Reading, foster care and its programs, visit buildingkidslives.org or call at (610) 478-8266.