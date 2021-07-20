SPRING TWP., Pa. – For the third consecutive month, a large number of parents addressed the Wilson School Board on the district's proposed equity policy and their fears that the policy will promote critical race theory.
Superintendent Richard Faidley made a statement at Monday night's meeting to address the proposed policy.
"The Wilson School Board received a number of inquiries regarding the first reading of the equity policy," Faidley said. "Following the first reading, there were some questions and feedback from board members, so the policy was removed from the (May voting) agenda."
Faidley explained the board plans to hold an ad hoc committee meeting prior to the second reading of the policy, which is expected to be held in September.
"It is important to note that there has been no curriculum adopted and no changes to any courses by the equity task force at this point," Faidley said.
"We also plan to schedule community conversations to hear from a broader community on the topic of equity," he added. "Those events will be held prior to the ad hoc meeting and will be promoted through the district's communication channels. We hope that you will come out and share your input and opinions with us so that we can share them with the board."
Community members present Monday, however, continued to ask why the district needs an equity policy and how it would affect the curriculum.
Lower Heidelberg Township resident Dwight Wegman said critical race theory is a "racist ideology" that defines people by their gender and skin color.
"This ideology is creating division where there was none," Wegman said. "That is why so many in the community are steadfastly against it."
According to the American Bar Association, critical race theory "critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers."
"Purge the Wilson curriculum of this poisonous ideology," he added. "There can be no approval for critical race theory to be in our curriculum in this school year."
Among its highlights, the district's proposed equity policy "encourages the district stakeholders to consider equity and diversity within the district's communities when making decisions impacting educational programs."
Also Monday night, the board voted 7-2 to approve a health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year which will make masks optional in schools and on buses and will remove social distancing requirements when deemed impractical for a full in-person learning environment.