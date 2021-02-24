READING, Pa. – Reading Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin told the school board Wednesday that his administration may be ready to have a discussion on returning students to in-person learning at the board's Committee of the Whole meeting on March 17.
"I want to publicly say that yes, the administration is doing our due diligence by conducting surveys with staff and parents and keeping a steady focus on the health data," Mumin said. "The administration is very well positioned in a workshop session to analyze data [with the school board] en route to a discussion on returning students to classes."
Mumin's comments followed the public comment portion at Wednesday night's meeting during which the board heard from parent Jayme Eenigenburg.
"We are six months into this school year and it's getting harder, not easier," Eenigenburg said. "Teachers are struggling to keep students engaged. My kids are not the same as when they started school this year and it breaks my heart every day."
Eenigenburg called on the administration and the board to approve a plan for teachers and students to return to school buildings.
"Allow students to show you what they can do if you allow them to return," she said. "Please don't waste any more time."
The district's learning model has been fully virtual since the school year began.
All other districts in Berks County, with the exception of Muhlenberg, hold in- person classes to some degree, many through a hybrid schedule.
Mumin said that with all staff and students working from home, there will not be instant return to full face-to-face learning.
"I envision that when we enter into this process, the next logical step would be where staff members could voluntarily come into the buildings and have small groups of students in the buildings," he said.
"The administration is looking hard at analyzing data as we move closer to our March school board meeting," he added. "With the availability of vaccines and testing, we could very well see our students back in the springtime."
Mumin also said the administration is preparing a list of educational activities for parents to pursue in the Reading area.
Board President Robin Costenbader-Jacobson said she hopes parents take the opportunity to review the list when it is released.
"I hope many parents are aware that we do have ownership in the Reading Public Museum where there are children's exhibits," she said. "We will get that list on our website next month and we hope people utilize our partners in the community."
In other business, the board voted to approve:
- The issuance of two bonds totaling $16.25 million for the purpose of refinancing bonds issued in 2011. The district expects to save up to $400,000 through the refinancing.
- An amendment to the current agreement with Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC to provide high-speed internet service to families through Aug. 31. The board originally approved a six-month agreement last August. The extended agreement will continue to allow families to purchase internet service at a cost of $9.95 per month.
- The purchase of 5,700 Chromebooks for the 2021-22 school year from CDW Government LLC, at a cost of $1.39 million.
- The 2021-22 school calendar which sets the first day for students on Aug. 30, 2021 and the last student day on June 7, 2022.