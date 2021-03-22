Supervisors consider infield repairs in Spring Township

Flooding on the softball fields from the parking lot at Cacoosing in Spring Township in Berks County. (Aug. 4, 2018)

SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Board of Supervisors decided Monday that the half-million-dollar cost of reconstruction at Cacoosing Meadows Park could be better spent elsewhere.

Parks and Recreation Director Judy Houck said the estimate did not represent a full redesign. The 55-acre park is in a flood plain and swales would have been required to improve drainage. The park was damaged by floods last year.

The board decided unanimously against moving ahead with the work. Chairman George Stuck III, Robert Myer, Michael Kocher and Barry Ulrich voted no; Patti Smith was absent. The supervisors had questioned the potential cost of work during a meeting in February.

Paul Darrah, director of public works, said backstops at the 1049 Reedy Road park will be taken down.

Other business

At Monday night's meeting, supervisors also learned that the township will receive $2.73 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. Financially, Spring is a little behind where it was a year ago, largely due to weather and the timing of payments. Supervisors also approved the purchase of a new backhoe and a used mower/tractor for the public works department.

