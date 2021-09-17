BERN TWP., Pa. — Addiction isn't a small problem, and for those who are in it, it can seem like there's no way out.
"It's like you're just existing," said Lee Cruz, the program director at Camp Joy, a transitional living program for men in recovery. "You know, people walk by you and you're just on Earth with nothing, and that's scary."
Cruz spent much of his life battling those demons. Now, he helps others who are where he once was.
The recent overdose numbers in Berks county are eye-opening. Officials said many of them stemmed from a potent blend of drugs not typically circulating, but Cruz said most people aren't ever aware that they're at that stage of addiction.
"It hurts to know that someone overdosed," Cruz shared. "The saddest part for me to grasp is knowing how they feel and them not being able to reach out to somebody and say, 'I need help.'"
He said Berks County is a big recovery community and there's always help and support.
The Council on Chemical Abuse will lead a recovery walk on Saturday. It's set to start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Reading Area Community College. Then, from 1 until 5 p.m., Camp Joy will host a free event with food, music and speakers.
"They're going to be sharing their stories to encourage other people, give them hope, strength to carry on with recovery and learn about recovery," Cruz explained.
There's even a serenity walk featuring the 12 steps of recovery. Cruz said it's not easy to take the first step toward recovery, and he sees a lot of sadness, but if you're willing, there's always someone there to help you along the road.
"There are a lot of success stories out there," he said.