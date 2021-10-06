SPRING TWP., Pa. — A local food bank said some very generous donations will help it expand its fresh food distribution at a time when its services are really in demand.
"I'm almost speechless, which never happens to me," said Jay Worrall, the president of Helping Harvest
It is a day Worrall said he never saw coming.
"Early in the day the other day, I got a call from my good friends at the United Way, who told us they had awarded us $450,000 from the MacKenzie Scott fund," said Worrall.
And it did not end there.
"[I] can't tell you, we were ecstatic," Worrall said. "We we're telling everybody, the board of directors, everything we could do. [We] never expected to get another call in the same day with an anonymous donor matching that donation with another $450,000."
It comes out to a total of $900,000. Worrall said the cash will allow Helping Harvest store a lot more food. The food bank is using the donations to build two boxes on the side of its building in Spring Township. Each box can serve as a freezer or refrigerator.
"This time of the year, when all of the produce is coming off of the fields here in Pennsylvania," Worrall said, "we really need more refrigerator space."
All of this comes just ahead of the holidays.
"Last year, we saw the peak of our distribution," Worrall said. "We had the highest month totals ever of the holiday season last year, and we are anticipating seeing that level of need again this year."
Worrall said he expects the project to be finished by Thanksgiving.
"Really," he said, "it's a momentous day in the day of the food bank."
Helping Harvest said once the project is complete, it will be able to store 250,000 more pounds of food. All of that will be going out to more than a dozen charitable programs in Berks County.