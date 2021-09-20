READING, Pa. — The suspect sought in the killing of three men in Reading nearly three years ago is now in custody.
Reading police busted Jairo Guerrero-Bautista on Monday, exactly one week after obtaining a warrant for his arrest on charges that include first- and third-degree murder.
Guerrero-Bautista, 19, was being sought in connection with the shooting deaths of Marli Alonso, 18; Omar Harris, 20; and Joel Cintrón 19, in the 600 block of Moss Street on Dec. 12, 2018.
Police initially said that the victims were targeted.
Guerrero-Bautista is the third homicide suspect taken into custody by the Reading police in recent weeks.
Last Thursday, Magnum Morrison was arrested on charges that include first-degree murder and robbery in the fatal shooting of Orlando Rodríguez in the 600 block of North 10th Street on June 17, 2021.
On Sept. 10, Valentine Meredith was apprehended on charges that include criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery in the shooting of Tyre Little in the 200 block of Pear Street on Jan. 12, 2021.
Arrests have not yet been made in some more recent homicides, including that of a 16-year-old Reading High School student who was shot last Monday afternoon while walking along the 1000 block of Spring Street.
Anyone with information about any of the unsolved cases can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.