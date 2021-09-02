READING, Pa. — Authorities have announced a major breakthrough in their 2-year investigation of a fatal home invasion in Wyomissing.
Authorities said Thursday that they have arrested Jarren S. Walker, 33, of Reading, on charges that include 2nd- and 3rd-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and criminal trespass. He was apprehended at his workplace in the city.
The arrest comes six weeks after authorities held a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com to renew their plea for help in the homicide investigation.
They said the arrest is the result of information detectives obtained last month, after the news conference, from a witness, who was told by Walker shortly after the homicide on May 6, 2019, that Walker and another person went to the home of Na'il Salamov on Birchwood Road to rob him.
Walker told the witness that the other person pepper-sprayed Salamov and a struggle ensued, at which time Walker shot Salamov, authorities said.
The two men fled the home, and Salamov managed to call 911. He was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Salamov, 37, had two young sons at home at the time of the break-in, but they remained unharmed by hiding in an upstairs bedroom.
Walker was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail.
Detectives said their investigation remains active, as they have not yet identified the second person involved in the homicide. They're asking anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.