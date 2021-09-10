READING, Pa. — Police have made an arrest in Reading's first homicide of 2021.
Valintine Meredith was apprehended Friday on charges that include criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.
The charges stem from the shooting of Tyre Little, 25, in the 200 block of Pear Street on the afternoon of Jan. 12.
An ambulance rushed Little to Reading Hospital, where he later died of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Investigators have not said whether they have determined a motive for the homicide.