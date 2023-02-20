READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Grimm, who allegedly kidnapped a woman, is in custody. Authorities said Grimm was eventually arrested in Buffalo, New York.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Grimm and a woman agreed to drive a couple from Rochester, New York, to Reading for $300 on Feb. 10. They tell us Grimm stopped the car in Plymouth, Luzerne County, after the unidentified woman he was with faked a medical emergency.

Police said the victim's husband got out of the car to render aid. That is when Grimm allegedly held the female victim at gunpoint and drove away with her and the unidentified woman.

Investigators said Grimm forced the female victim to give him her ATM card and PIN number. Later that night, police tell us Pennsylvania State Troopers from the Hamburg barracks stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 61 near Zions Church Road in Perry Township, Berks County.

2:09 State Police reveal how kidnapped woman alerted them that she was in danger Trooper Ethan Brownback with PA State Police said the woman did a good job discreetly alerting troopers to the situation.

State Trooper Ethan Brownback recently told 69 News that the victim was whispering and using an electronic device to communicate she needed help.

"At that point, the troopers then removed the female passenger from the vehicle, which is when the operator fled the traffic stop at a very high rate of speed," Brownback said.

He tells us the woman had no idea where she was being taken. According to police, she was uninjured.

"Our PSP Hamburg troopers did an excellent job locating this vehicle in a expeditious manner," Brownback said.

Right now, there is no word on who the unidentified woman in the car is or when Grimm could be extradited.