READING, Pa. - One of three suspects who allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old has been returned to Berks County to face charges.

Henry Madera, Jr., who was arrested in Polk County, Florida on December 13, was returned to Berks County and arraigned Wednesday night. He was committed to Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

Madera, Jr. is charged with third degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges for a March 2022 shooting at Brookline Park that killed Amiere Bibbs and wounded three others.

He's scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on January 13, 2023.