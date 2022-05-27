SPRING TWP., Pa. – One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Berks County Friday night.
The coroner and multiple police officers were on scene at the Berkshire Hills apartment complex in the 2900 block of Wyoming Drive, where they found a victim covered in blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.
The victim was unresponsive to emergency services rendered on the scene and was pronounced dead, according to an affidavit.
On Saturday, Spring Township police identified the suspect as Douglass Schaeffer III. He has been formally charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of a crime.
One witness said they heard Schaeffer yelling and then saw him holding a knife to the victim's neck, the affidavit noted. Another witness reported seeing the suspect kicking the victim. That witness said they walked Schaeffer outside the apartment, where he removed his bloody socks and walked to another apartment unit to wait for the police to arrive.
Yellow crime scene tape was stretched across the sloping front yards of the apartments Friday, and neighbor Shane Stamis described a man being brought out in a scary state.
"When they brought the guy out, he was on drugs, something, I don't know," Stamis said, "but he was hissing and being all weird and demonic like crazy."
The Berks County Coroner van could be seen parked near a playground just feet from the entrance to where the fatal incident occurred.
"It's crazy in this area and it's weird, especially since the school is right there and all these kids, you got playgrounds all over the place," said Stamis.
The heavy police presence and the coroner van made many in the area uncomfortable.
"Nerves are pretty high," Stamis said. "They're pretty high, kind of scary, especially since I live right down the street, could happen to anybody."