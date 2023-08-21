READING, Pa.- Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting from 1998, capturing the suspect in Mexico.

Israel Mendoza was taken into custody more than two decades after Michele Lutz was killed in a drive-by shooting at Front and Elm Streets in Reading.

Police say she was not the intended target. Lutz died at the scene.

"Before the shooting, there was a drive-by incident where the suspects were in the vehicle and pointed a hand out the window in the shape of a gun and just said 'pow, pow, pow' at two teenage boys who were sitting on the corner," said Reading Police Capt. Christian Rothermel.

Police say the suspects came back later and started shooting.

Two suspects, Placido Rodriguez and Joshua Ramirez, were arrested and sentenced to prison. Two others, Robert Radhames-Herrara and Israel Mendoza, fled. Mendoza has been on most wanted lists since that time.

"They discovered information that this guy was alive and in Jalisco, Mexico and they worked with local law enforcement to track him down and watch his movements for a little bit and then they arrested him," explained Rothermel.

He adds, it's very rare to get someone like Mendoza into custody after all this time.

"If you're adopting that lifestyle, that 'I'm just going to live off the books and get a part time job over here at this grocery store' or something like that. If you're willing to live like that, it can be a long time until we track you down, and this is evidence of that," explained Rothermel.

Radhames-Herrara is still on the run.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact The Reading Police Department at (610)-655-6116 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.