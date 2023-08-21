READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in a 1998 homicide.

Authorities say the man allegedly responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting over two decades ago was taken into custody in Jalisco, Mexico.

43-year-old Israel Mendoza is charged with the murder of Michele Lutz, who was shot and killed in the area Front and Elm Streets on August 2, 1998.

Mendoza was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshalls Office and local law enforcement.

At the time of the murder, investigators identified four suspects: Placido Rodriguez, Joshua Ramirez, Robert Radhames-Herrera and Mendoza.

In 1998, Rodriguez and Ramirez were arrested and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit 3rd degree murder and both suspects were sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Police say Radhames-Herrera remains at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact The Reading Police Department at (610)-655-6116 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.