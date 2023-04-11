READING, Pa. - Authorities say the second suspect in a 2022 Reading homicide is off the streets and in police custody.

24-year-old Jabar Hill was arrested in South Carolina Tuesday.

According to police, Hill and Marc Lockman shot and killed Jefferson Etienne in the 400 block of South 16th Street in November of 2022.

Etienne, 38, later died at Reading Hospital. Lockman was also wounded in the shooting and was taken into custody after undergoing medical treatment.

There is no word on when Hill will be extradited to Berks County.

He's charged with first and third degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.