ABINGTON TWP., Pa. – A man wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident at a Colebrookdale Township convenience store is in police custody.
Police say 45-year-old Rodney Moyer was arrested Tuesday in Abington Township, Montgomery County, on charges related to another incident there.
Moyer was taken into custody by Abington Police after he allegedly tried to rob four people in the span of 10 minutes on March 7. The incidents happened within a one-block radius, and all involved Moyer stating he had a gun, then demanding money from the victim.
Det. Lt. Steve Fink with Abington Police said Moyer did not actually have a gun but kept a hand in his pocket as if to conceal a weapon. He's currently at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.
Police have not said when Moyer will return to Berks County for arraignment on charges in the Colebrookdale robbery and kidnapping that took place in February.
"He was arrested on new charges with that department (Abington), and then, of course, our warrant will be dealt with as a result of that," said Eastern Berks Regional Police Chief Barry Leatherman.
In the Berks County incident, authorities say Moyer approached a 29-year-old man at the Circle K in the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue in Colebrookdale Township in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.
Moyer threatened the victim, police say, by claiming to have a gun, and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.
That's when police say Moyer ordered the victim to drive him to the Philadelphia area, forcing the man to stop at another ATM along the way to withdraw more cash.
At one point during the drive, while stopped in traffic, police say Moyer got out of the car and walked away. The victim contacted police soon after.
Police said they did not know if Moyer actually had a gun at that time.
"Our department was contacted, and our detective has been in contact with them (Abington Police), and is working on arrangements to see him at Montgomery County prison regarding our investigation that's ongoing," Leatherman said.
Moyer is charged with robbery, terroristic threats and other offenses in Montgomery County, while he faces charges of robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and related offenses in Berks County.
Moyer's next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.