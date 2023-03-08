COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - A man wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident at a Colebrookdale Township convenience store is in police custody.

Chief Barry Leatherman of Eastern Berks Regional Police Department said 45-year-old suspect Rodney Moyer was arrested Monday in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

Abington Police picked him up on unrelated charges and he's currently in Montgomery County Prison unable to post $75,000 bail. Police have not said when Moyer will return to Berks to be arraigned on charges he's facing here.

In the early morning hours of February 27, authorities say Moyer approached a 29-year-old man at the Circle K in the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue in Colebrookdale Township. The suspect threatened the victim by claiming to have a gun and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.

That's when police say Moyer ordered the victim to drive him to the Philadelphia area, forcing the man to stop at another ATM along the way to withdraw more cash.

At one point during the drive, while stopped in traffic, police say Moyer got out of the car and walked away. The victim contacted police soon after.

Police said at the time they did not know if Moyer actually had a gun.

He's charged with robbery, kidnapping, flase imprisonment and related offenses.