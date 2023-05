SPRING TWP., Pa. - A man sustained a minor bullet wound to his arm on Friday at around 11 p.m. in Spring Township.

The incident happened in the area of Cleveland and Morwood Ave.

According to police, the victim was confronted by an unknown male when he was visiting a female. The victim ran out of the residence and was chased. Shots were fired and one struck him in the arm.

Police located the shooter, Terrance Bridgers, 30, as he attempted to flee the residence and was taken into custody.