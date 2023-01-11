READING, Pa. - The suspect in a daytime Penn Street shooting is off the streets and in police custody.

Reading Police said 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz was arrested Tuesday by members of the department and the county's BCERT team.

He's currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $200,000 bail.

Burgos-Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses for a January 2 daytime shooting in the 900 block of Penn Street.

The 41-year-old victim, who was shot in the leg, is expected to recover.