READING, Pa. — Less than a month after offering a cash reward in its effort to track down the lone suspect in one of Reading's deadliest cases of gang violence, the FBI has announced that it has its man.
An FBI SWAT team on Tuesday apprehended Pedro Sanchez-Laporte without incident at a home in Lake Alfred, Florida, a small city located between Orlando and Tampa, authorities said.
Sanchez-Laporte has been a fugitive from justice since October 2019, when a federal warrant was issued for his arrest. Then, on March 10, the FBI announced that it was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that resulted in his arrest and conviction.
Officials had said that Sanchez-Laporte was believed to travel between Pennsylvania and his birthplace of Puerto Rico, but they did not disclose what led them to the home in Florida.
Sanchez-Laporte and four other members of the Trinidad drug trafficking organization (DTO) opened fire on four people selling drugs inside an apartment in the 100 block of South Third Street on Jan. 28, 2018, according to law enforcement authorities, who said that the operation was controlled by the Trinidad DTO.
Three of the shooting victims died at the scene; the fourth, identified as a nephew of Sanchez-Laporte, later died at a hospital.
The other four suspects are awaiting trial in the case,
U.S. Marshals will return Sanchez-Laporte to Pennsylvania to face charges. The U.S. attorney's office will prosecute the case.