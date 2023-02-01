READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars.

After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.

Bail was set at $800,000 and Rodriguez-Rosario was committed to Berks County Jail.

In December of 2022, the district attorneys of Berks and Montgomery counties announced charges against twenty-seven defendants they allege were operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery and other surrounding counties. They named their investigation Operation Caribbean Snowfall.

Four of the twenty-seven charged have been apprehended. Officials say suspects Juan Ortiz, Miguel Cruz-Ortiz, Stephen Santiago and Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez are still at large.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Berks County District Attorney’s Detectives Office at 610-478-7171 or Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913. All information will remain anonymous and confidential.