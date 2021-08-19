READING, Pa. — The suspect in the shooting of a man on the campus of Reading Area Community College on Wednesday is now in custody, and neither he nor the victim had any connection to RACC, authorities said Thursday.
Fausto Guzmán, 53, was attempting to flee the country when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended him at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, according to the Reading police.
Guzmán will be returned to Berks County to face charges that include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and flight to avoid apprehension.
Police said their investigation revealed that the victim, Manuel Marizan-Henriquez, and Guzmán, were driving separate vehicles when they became involved in some sort of altercation shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Marizan-Henriquez stopped his vehicle in the first block of South Front Street, on RACC's campus, and confronted Guzmán, according to detectives. They said that's when Guzmán opened fire and shot Marizan-Henriquez multiple times.
Guzmán fled the scene; an ambulance rushed Marizan-Henriquez, 34, to the trauma center at Reading Hospital.
In the meantime, RACC put its campus on lockdown until RPD officers could secure the scene and ensure that there was no longer a threat to the surrounding area.
"I was nervous," said student Janise Suda. "We didn't know what was going on at first, so I was just thinking the worst, and really, I was just trying to stay safe, stay quiet."
The shooting did not involve any incidents related to RACC facilities, students, or staff, according to the police.
Investigators continue to seek additional information about the shooting and the events that led up to it. Anyone with information can call the city police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.