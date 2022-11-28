Mikal Portalatin

Mikal Portalatin is accused of robbing the Members First Credit Union in Reading on Nov. 21, 2022. 

READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week.

It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. 

Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery at the Citgo Gas Station on Buttonwood St. in Reading this past July. 

He may also be the same man that robbed the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 3.

In the most recent incident, the accused Portalatin was seen wearing a skull mask and a blue glove on his right hand, believed to be covering a tattoo, police say.  

In the Nov. 3 holdup, the robber, wearing a COVID-like mask over the lower part of his face, approached a teller and demanded money. 

Police say when they took Portalatin into custody at the Days Inn in Wyomissing, he was wearing similar clothes to the bank robber and had two identical black masks.

They also found more than 1,800 $20.00 bills in a white bag with black markings totaling nearly $37,000, according to police documents. 

The Members First robber stole 4,000 $20.00 bills using the same type of bag, police report. 

