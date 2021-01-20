BERN TWP., Pa. - A man already charged with murder in the killing of a U.S. Air Force veteran in Berks County and accused of shooting at a police officer during a burglary in Reading is now in more trouble with the law.
Raphael Perez-Rodriguez has been charged in a June 2019 burglary that occurred on South Tulpehocken Road in the Greenfields section of Bern Township, the same neighborhood where he stands accused of fatally stabbing Dennis Fink during a break-in at Fink's home a year later, according to police Chief Wesley Waugh.
The chief said Perez-Rodriguez forced his way into the garage of a house and removed a child's drink container from a car. He fled when the alarm activated.
The homeowners noticed the container had been removed from the car and contacted the police, who were able to obtain a DNA sample from it, Waugh said.
No matches were made until a year later, in June 2020, when the Reading police had DNA tested from a break-in at the John P. Feeney Funeral Home, where the suspect allegedly shot at an officer. The DNA sample matched that of Perez-Rodriguez, Waugh said.
A month later, in July 2020, Perez-Rodriguez would break into a home on Tully Lane, just down the street from the 2019 burglary on South Tulpehocken Road, and fatally stab Dennis Fink, authorities said.
Waugh said his police department investigated two other burglaries that happened around the same time as the 2019 break-in but that no forensic evidence was left behind.