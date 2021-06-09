MOUNT PENN, Pa. | Police told 69 News that the suspect in the brutal robbery of a 73-year-old has been identified, and was arrested on Wednesday.
Det. Sgt. Manndel of Central Berks Police says they identified the suspect as 35-year-old Damian Garcia-Garcia. He was reportedly identified yesterday by police, and is now in custody.
Police believe that Garcia-Garcia allegedly walked up to the 73-year-old man in broad daylight, and beat him in order to rob him, right on the victim's own front porch.
The suspect was reported to have fled on foot from the brutal scene that occurred on Tuesday, and only got away with the change in the victim's pockets.
Garcia-Garcia is currently being charged with Criminal Attempt, Robbery, Inflict Serious Bodily Injury, Reckless Endangerment and several other charges.
He is now in custody of local police according to state officials, and his bail has been set at $150,000; they report that he has not yet made bail and remains in custody.