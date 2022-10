READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month.

Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents.

Reading police had a warrant for his arrest in the killing of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street on Sept. 11.

Investigators have not commented on a motive for the homicide.