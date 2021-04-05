READING, Pa. — Authorities have made an arrest in the street-racing crash that claimed the life of a woman in Reading last month.
Anthony Luis Figueroa, 21, of Bernville, has been charged with a number of offenses, including accident involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, illegal racing, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Figueroa was behind the wheel of a BMW, racing a Mercedes on North 11th Street on the night of March 15, when he ignored the stop sign at Robeson Street and struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to court documents.
The driver of the struck vehicle, Sandra Dardis, died of injuries she suffered in the crash. She was two blocks away from her home at the time.
Figueroa fled the scene on foot, but his three passengers, including one who rented the BMW earlier that day, stayed behind and identified Figueroa as the driver, according to the paperwork.
Figueroa is free on $15,000 bail. He's due to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on April 16.
The Mercedes was not directly involved in the crash, and its driver has not been identified, the police said.