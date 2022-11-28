EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said.
Someone in the men's bathroom shot a gun, and the bullet traveled into the women's bathroom, hitting the 11-year-old girl in the stomach, police said.
"Apparently one of those individuals took out his gun, was showing off his gun and I believe he accidentally shot the gun," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Adams said the two men in the bathroom ran off.
The girl was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition Monday, police said. She was taken the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia due to the severity of her injuries.
"There's no thought process as to the consequences of their behavior," Adams said of the men.
He says investigators believe that no one immediately realized the child had been hit by gunfire. He says that was only discovered later.
Police have since identified a suspect and expect to issue an arrest warrant later Monday. County detectives are also involved in the investigation, police said.
Adams says the shooting was likely accidental but the suspect, 22-year-old Charmose Smith, is facing several charges, including firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault.
He says Smith should not have had that weapon.
"This is another example of young individuals possessing a firearm when they have no business possessing that firearm," Adams said, "and again, they don't understand that lives can change with the mere discharge of that weapon — his life, this child's."
Authorities say Smith is on probation and has a warrant out of Philadelphia for possession with intent to deliver drugs.
"We will use all available resources to apprehend him and bring him to justice," Adams said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either Exeter Township Police or the Berks County District Attorney's Office.