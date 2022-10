READING, Pa. -- At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, officers responded to El Puente Store, N 6th St., for a report of an armed robbery.

A male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green pants entered the store.

The suspect displayed a handgun, and demanded money from an employee.

Money was taken during the robbery.

The suspect fled from the store on foot.

No one was injured.