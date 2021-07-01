UNION TWP., Pa. | A nearly yearlong investigation in to an arson case in Union Township has concluded on Thursday, and has led to charges being filed.
The investigation led to an active arrest warrant being issued for a local man named Kyle Large, authorities report. Large has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, trespassing and loitering, as well as prowling at nighttime.
The arson incident Large allegedly began, started when fire crews responded to a home near East Main Street in Union Township, on September 20, 2020. Police and fire department officials say there was a report of a residential structure fire, involving a barn.
The structure was a two-story wood frame bank barn. The entire roof was collapsing as crews arrived, and fire was present from end to end and through the roof, according to official reports.
Thankfully, no one was hurt due to the fire, police say. The barn was unoccupied at the time, and was not being used to house any animals.
The barn had very little inside it and was not regularly used by the owner, they added. The damage is estimated at $50,000.
The investigation later showed that the fire was a result of a directed attack at a specific person, investigators say.
Large's whereabouts are currently unknown, according to Reading police, and with his active arrest warrant, Large is a wanted suspect.
No further arrests or investigation are anticipated, authorities added.
Additional investigation is anticipated and expected to take several days. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Reading or Crime Alert Berks.