Rite Aid Robbery in Exeter Twp.
Exeter Twp. Police

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Exeter Township are asking for help finding the person accused of robbing a Rite Aid at gunpoint. 

Police say it happened Wednesday at just before 3:30 p.m. at the Rite Aid located in the 4600 block Perkiomen Ave.

Authorities say the accused was wearing a gray hoodie with orange deer antlers on the front and a tan baseball cap at the time of the incident. 

A report from police says the male displayed a black semi-auto handgun and demanded cash be placed in a bag he brought with him.

He left in an unknown vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the incident or can identify the suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.

You can also contact the Exeter Twp. Police directly at 610-779-1490 and reference case #25-22-0452.

Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

