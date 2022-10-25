EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going.

Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was interviewed by police, but authorities did not say if that person will face charges.

The pedestrian, identified as James R. Falasca-Carter Jr., was found dead in the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road shortly after 8:15 a.m. Monday, when a passerby spotted a sneaker, police said.

Investigators believe the 33-year-old was hit around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found debris from a Jeep Liberty at the scene.

Police are not yet sure why he was walking in the road, as the area is very rural and not a typical place where someone would be walking, especially at night.

State police said it is an active investigation.