LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A crash put the brakes on an ambulance transporting a patient to a hospital in Berks County on Friday.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Carsonia and Woodland avenues in Lower Alsace Township.

Officials on the scene told 69 News that the ambulance was traveling south on Carsonia when the SUV, which was heading in the same direction, turned in front of the ambulance. That, they said, caused the ambulanced to "t-bone" the SUV.

The patient being transported had to be transferred to another ambulance.

Officials could not provide immediate information about injuries involved in the crash.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.