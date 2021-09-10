LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A crash put the brakes on an ambulance transporting a patient to a hospital in Berks County on Friday.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Carsonia and Woodland avenues in Lower Alsace Township.
Officials on the scene told 69 News that the ambulance was traveling south on Carsonia when the SUV, which was heading in the same direction, turned in front of the ambulance. That, they said, caused the ambulanced to "t-bone" the SUV.
The patient being transported had to be transferred to another ambulance.
Officials could not provide immediate information about injuries involved in the crash.