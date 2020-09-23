WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - An out-of-control SUV left its mark on a home in eastern Berks County.
The vehicle crashed through the front wall of the home in the 2000 block of Old Route 100 in Washington Township, north of Bechtelsville, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Eastern Berks Fire Department.
Dispatchers initially reported that someone may have been trapped inside the SUV, but the first fire official on the scene reported that the driver -- the lone occupant -- managed to get out on his own.
He was not reported to be injured.
The crash left a large hole in the wall of the home's lower level. Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue's collapse unit was called to the scene to shore up the structure so that the vehicle could be safely removed.
Old Route 100 was closed for approximately 90 minutes while the emergency responders did their work.
The Pennsylvania State Police have not yet provided any information about the crash.