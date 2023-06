MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews rushed to a house in Muhlenberg Township late Monday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Spring Valley Road.

The initial dispatch was for a vehicle that drove into a home and caught fire.

Crews quickly tended to the smoking SUV that appeared to have damaged the front steps of the house.

No word on injuries or what caused the vehicle to leave the road.