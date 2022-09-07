READING, Pa. — This will be a holiday season filled with firsts for Switchfoot.

The southern California-based alternative rock band announced Wednesday that it will be performing at the Santander Performing Arts Center as part of its "This is Our Christmas Tour."

The Dec. 6 concert in Reading will feature popular Christmas classics along with a set of the band's greatest hits from over the past 25 years.

"It's truly incredible the way music connects us all: making even strangers feel like family," Jon Foreman, the band's lead singer, said in a news release. "To celebrate this season, singing these songs together in the same room is a gift that we can't wait to unwrap. We're so excited to head out on our first Christmas tour ever!"

Switchfoot will begin its North American tour a few weeks after it releases its first-ever holiday album. "This is Our Christmas Album" will go on sale Nov. 4. The 11-track collection will include a number of holiday classics as well as five new, original Christmas songs.

"Christmas is an emotional treasure chest for a songwriter to pull from," Foreman said. "It's a season stretched tight with contradictions: celebrating the free gifts of love and grace with an outburst of materialist capitalist consumption. An emotional roller coaster of family and friends, hopes and scars- bringing out the worst and the best in all of us."

Foreman said the album will wraps its arms wide around those contradictions.

Presale tickets for the Dec. 6 concert in Reading are available for purchase now through Ticketmaster; tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at noon.