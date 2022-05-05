T-Mobile check for Kutztown University
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - T-Mobile is supporting the Kutztown community by donating $50,000 to help fund the Keith Haring Outdoor Fitness Court. 

On Thursday, a check was presented at Schaeffer Auditorium on the Kutztown University campus. 

Recently, T-Mobile announced Kutztown as one of 25 small towns being awarded with the company’s Hometown Grants. 

The money will be used to fund an outdoor fitness court. The public, outdoor fitness court will feature a 32x35 foot bodyweight circuit training system with 30 pieces of equipment, similar to exercise equipment stations you see out on trails. 

“We are proud and excited that Keith Haring’s hometown of Kutztown was one of 10 nationally chosen sites for the Keith Haring Outdoor Fitness Court,” said Sandy Green, community liaison for Kutztown University and Kutztown Community Partnership (KCP). “We have an amazing opportunity to transform one of Kutztown's highly visible locations into an iconic destination point”.

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects. 

The University hopes the park will be ready by the fall.

