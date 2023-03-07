CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa - Get your shopping cart ready.

"An area such as Shillington, this was such a vibrant place, so many years ago, they thought this was a great location,” said Tim Braunsberg, store manager at Ocean State Job Lot.

A vacancy is being filled at the Shillington Plaza Shopping Centre in Cumru Township with Rhode Island-based Ocean State Job Lot buying more than 140,000 square feet and moving in.

“We have lawn and garden, we have household chemical, heath and beauty, we offer clothing, obviously food, dry food, seasonal products,” said Braunsberg.

For those familiar with the area, this spot used to be a Kmart and what Ocean State Job Lot tries to do is specifically target vacant properties.

“So one of the greatest things about Ocean State Job Lot is they always go into a community, and they find a building such as this, and they try to revitalize it,” Braunsberg explained. “We've never built an Ocean State Job Lot from the ground up."

The retailer plans to lease out space as it tries to bring more commerce to the plaza. Store officials say their model has shown results in other places, like Montgomeryville.

“In the last three years we were able to help bring in a Harbor Freight and a Ashley Furniture and help fill that plaza for the first time in over a decade,” said Braunsberg.

The new store hired 45 people and officials say they're always looking for new talent.

“With the amount of people that come up to the door every day, before we even open the store, it's clear that they want to shop here and they want to be a part of it again,” Braunsberg said.

A grand opening celebration planned for this Saturday at Noon.

"Adding to the convenience of everybody's day and really bringing back some of the community bringing back jobs bringing back this atmosphere is really gonna help,” said Braunsberg.